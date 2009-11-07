MIKEY HUGHES - INDEPENDENT

CLICK ON THE PICTURE TO SEE THE VIDEO.

The 35-year-old former Big Brother runner-up, who is from Ayrshire, is currently working as a presenter for Insight Radio.Mr Hughes has been blind since an operation went wrong in 1998.He has said he wants to become "the next David Blunkett", and has pledged to focus on representing those with disabilities, impairments and health problems.He will not be allowed to broadcast on Insight Radio from 20 October to allow for a fair election.